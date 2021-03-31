Why Ebonyi political battle is fierce – Gov Umahi | Ripples Nigeria

The Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi, on Wednesday blamed the fierce political battle in the state on people’s “over-dependence on politics” as means of livelihood.

Umahi, who stated this at a send-off organised by the state in honour of the Nigerian Ambassador-Designate to Zambia, Chief Nwanne Ominyi, in Abakaliki, said many people in the state had no other job than politics.

He stressed that the situation stemmed from deficient background.

He said: “I have realised that the background was not right from the time our leaders sojourned from Anambra, Imo, Abia, Enugu before the state was created in 1996.

“This has made the political battle in the state fierce. But we are doing everything within our powers to change the narrative.

“We can longer depend on the government and allocation from the Federation Account for survival.”

He congratulated Ominyi on his appointment and described it as “President Muhammadu Buhari’s show of love to the state.

“There is nothing we have asked the President that he has not done for us.

“I saw the fantastic work being done on the Enugu-Port Harcourt Expressway and declare that no one has ever done such for the South-East zone.

“I promise to visit you within your first four months in Zambia and trust that you would deliver being a man of proven integrity,” Umahi added.

