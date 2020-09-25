Why Edo election was adjudged credible —Wike | Ripples Nigeria

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, said on Friday the Edo State governorship election was adjudged credible because the process was transparent and the result reflected the wishes of the people.

The governor, according to a statement issued by the state Commissioner for Information and Communication, Paulinus Nsirim, stated this when he featured in a live television programme in Port Harcourt, the state capital.

He said all Nigerians including the civil society groups agreed that the election was credible.

Wike added that the security agencies did not allow thugs to overrun the polling units during the election.

“If what was witnessed in Edo continues then there is hope for healthy democratic process in Nigeria,” he said.

However, the governor has warned that attempts were being made to compromise the October 10 governorship election in Ondo State.

READ ALSO: Obaseki may leave PDP if he wants –Wike

Wike added: “While the people of Edo fought godfatherism, Ondo people would respond to several unfulfilled promises made to them by the All Progressives Congress (APC)’’.

“The national leadership of APC is not happy that they lost Edo to PDP and would do everything possible not to lose Ondo State.

“Having lost Edo, APC will do everything possible not to lose Ondo because they know that will mean the end of the party.

“I fear that INEC and the security agencies may succumb to pressure. But I pray they resist the temptations and pressure and continue to defend democracy.

“In Ondo State, the will of the people will be against APC and incumbency will not work.”

Join the conversation

Opinions