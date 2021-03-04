Why ex-YBNL artiste, Temmie Ovwasa, regrets being a star | Ripples Nigeria

Life's Blog
Why ex-YBNL artiste, Temmie Ovwasa, regrets being a star
Former Yahoo Boy No Laptop, (YBNL) Temmie Ovwasa has taken to social media to berate fans that she identifies as senseless and unintelligent.
According to the ex-YBNL star, she regrets even being a star because she has been introduced to people who infuriate her.
According to the songstress who identifies as a lesbian, her emergence into super stardom made her meet people who are judgemental and hypocritical.
She added that she gets disgusted knowing that they know her name. Temmie tweeted;
“I have no regrets but getting signed to YBNL will always stress me the fuck out, exposed my beautiful self to a bunch of unintelligent fanatical sheep, “fans” incapable of original thought, it disgusts me that they even know my name. Can’t wait to have “enter forest” money.
“I’ll literally be minding my business and the next thing , Kunle from ojuelegba is in my mentions reminding me that I’m a failure because I did not make music he can comprehend. Psychopathic victims of a violent system, hell bent on maintaining the cycle. Ughhh.
READ ALSO: Adekunle Gold, Viktoh, Chinko, set to exit Olamide’s YBNL
“It’s the way these disgusting motherfuckers open their mouths to call my holy name, if your Idol leaves a trail broken hearts in his wake maybe he’s the problem. But then, I just wasted my time typing this, y’all do not have the capacity to comprehend anything that isn’t noise.
“I’ll literally be minding my business and the next thing , Kunle from ojuelegba is in my mentions reminding me that I’m a failure because I did not make music he can comprehend. Psychopathic victims of a violent system, hell bent on maintaining the cycle. Ughhh.
“A quiet life, that’s my goal in life. I’ve tasted Fame and I know for sure that I do not want my name in the mouths of these people. Biko, as long as there’s money in my account, enough to ensure I don’t have to deal with people, I’m good with an audience of 50 people with sense”
Join the conversation
Join the conversation
Investigations
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
SPECIAL REPORT: How flood-ravaged farmlands in Anambra threaten food production
Increased rainfall, as a result of climate change, has impacted negatively on many parts of the world. In Anambra State,...
INVESTIGATION… How NDDC spent N2bn on abandoned, non-existent road projects in Edo communities
In 2014, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded 10 road projects worth over N2 billion in various communities in...
INVESTIGATION… Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (concluded)
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE discovers that apart from the Obohia-Ohuru-Aba Road, there are similar projects initiated by the NDDC in Abia State which...
INVESTIGATION… Messy tales of Abia’s abandoned NDDC road projects (I)
There were feelings of excitement among the people of Ohuru-Ndoki Community when three contractors were prequalified to bid for the construction of...
Sports
Aruna reaches quarter-finals at WTT, to face Chinese Taipei’s Yun-Ju Lin
Nigerian table tennis star, Aruna Quadri has continued his excellent run at the ongoing World Table Tennis Tournament (WTT) Contender...
Liverpool to host Leipzig in Puskas Arena in Budapest, not Anfield
Premier League club, Liverpool will not host RB Leipzig at Anfield in the home leg of their Champions League last-16...
Barcelona reach final after incredible Copa del Rey comeback against Sevilla
Barcelona have zoomed into the final of the Copa del Rey after completing an incredible comeback against Sevilla in their...
Iheanacho goal set up by Ndidi earns Leicester draw; Man Utd vs Palace goalless
A goal by Kelechi Iheanacho was all that Leicester needed to earn a point from their away game against Burnley...
Rohr approaches Ighalo to return to Super Eagles, striker to make decision ‘soon’
Odion Ighalo has confirmed that he was approached by Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr to come out of his retirement...
Latest Tech News
Moroccan prop-tech firm, Mubawab, raises $10m funding. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Moroccan prop-tech company Mubawab raises...
Google introduces Bitcoin, other cryptos, on its finance platform
American tech giant, Google, has introduced Bitcoin, Ethereum and Litecoin as legal tenders on its finance platform. Like the case...
Online Safety Initiative unveils winners of $1m scheme. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Africa Online Safety Initiative unveils...
Enygma seeks to invest in women entrepreneurs. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Enygma seeks to invest in...
Twitter introduces “strike system” to permanently ban users who spread COVID-19 misinformation
In order to check the spread of fake information about Covid-19 vaccines, Twitter says it will permanently ban anyuser running...
Nigeria’s ImaliPay secures pre-seed funding. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Kenyan retail-tech startup closes $1.5m...