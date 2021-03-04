Why ex-YBNL artiste, Temmie Ovwasa, regrets being a star | Ripples Nigeria

Former Yahoo Boy No Laptop, (YBNL) Temmie Ovwasa has taken to social media to berate fans that she identifies as senseless and unintelligent.

According to the ex-YBNL star, she regrets even being a star because she has been introduced to people who infuriate her.

According to the songstress who identifies as a lesbian, her emergence into super stardom made her meet people who are judgemental and hypocritical.

She added that she gets disgusted knowing that they know her name. Temmie tweeted;

“I have no regrets but getting signed to YBNL will always stress me the fuck out, exposed my beautiful self to a bunch of unintelligent fanatical sheep, “fans” incapable of original thought, it disgusts me that they even know my name. Can’t wait to have “enter forest” money.

“I’ll literally be minding my business and the next thing , Kunle from ojuelegba is in my mentions reminding me that I’m a failure because I did not make music he can comprehend. Psychopathic victims of a violent system, hell bent on maintaining the cycle. Ughhh.

“It’s the way these disgusting motherfuckers open their mouths to call my holy name, if your Idol leaves a trail broken hearts in his wake maybe he’s the problem. But then, I just wasted my time typing this, y’all do not have the capacity to comprehend anything that isn’t noise.

“A quiet life, that’s my goal in life. I’ve tasted Fame and I know for sure that I do not want my name in the mouths of these people. Biko, as long as there’s money in my account, enough to ensure I don’t have to deal with people, I’m good with an audience of 50 people with sense”

