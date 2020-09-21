Why FG embarked on reform of film corporation — Lai Mohammed | Ripples Nigeria

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, on Monday explained why the Federal Government embarked on the reform and commercialization of the Nigerian Film Corporation (NFC).

In a chat with journalists after he inaugurated the Steering Committee for the Reform and Commercialisation of the corporation in Abuja, the minister said the move was aimed at addressing the agency’s teething challenges and repositioning it for effective service delivery.

He said the federal government has engaged the services of a Business Development Consultant to conduct due diligence on the corporation and recommend a strategy for its reform and commercialisation.

Mohammed added that the NFC, which was established with a mandate to plan, promote, organise and co-ordinate the development of the Nigerian motion picture industry has been unable to meet up with its statutory functions.

He stressed that the corporation’s civil service structure comes with bureaucratic limitations, budgetary constraints, and operational inefficiency.

“A critical look at the existing organizational structure shows that NFC is over-bloated and needs to be restructured to reflect its purpose.

“NFC has obsolete equipment, with some dating back to colonial times,” the minister said.

Mohammed noted that the reform of the corporation would help in the government’s efforts to reposition the nation’s film industry and make Nigeria the continent’s entertainment capital.

