Why FIFA wants every nation to immortalize Pele by naming stadium after late legend

President of world football governing body FIFA, Gianni Infantino has reportedly said he would want every nation on earth to immortalize Brazil legend Pele who had just passed away.

Infantino, who was quoted to have said this at a pre-funeral ceremony of the football great on Monday, wants countries to name a Stadium after Pele.

Ripples Nigeria earlier reported the demise of Pele aged 82, who remains the only man in football history to win the FIFA World Cup three times.

Lots of tributes have gone out since his death, with many who watched him during his playing days, saying that the Brazilian was by far the greatest player that ever played the game.

“We’re going to ask every country in the world to name one of their football stadiums with the name of Pelé,” Infantino told local reporters.

Infantino added that such a move would ensure “children know Pele’s importance”.

Pele scored over 1,000 goals in a phenomenal career that has ensured he is a household name all over the world.

A ceremony is currently being held at Pele’s former club Santos for members of the public to pay their respects.

A parade through the streets of Santos will then follow today (Tuesday) before a private burial at the Memorial Necropole to finally put the football legend to rest.

