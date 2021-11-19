Why good people shun politics – Masari

The Katsina State Governor, Aminu Masari, said on Friday that political violence prevents good people from aspiring for leadership positions in the country.

Masari stated this during a visit to his Gombe State counterpart, Inuwa Yahaya, over the recent political clash in the state.

He was accompanied on the trip by the Jigawa State Governor, Badaru Abubakar.

At least 15 persons were killed about three weeks ago when supporters of rival politicians clashed in the state.

A few days later hoodlums also attacked the former governor of the state, Danjuma Goje, in the state capital.

Goje in a statement issued by his media aide claimed that the thugs were loyalists of Governor Yahaya.

The duo are fighting for control of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in the state.

The Katsina governor said politics was about leadership and service to the people and must be played without violence to attract the right leaders.

He stressed that good people would always shun violence.

Masari said: “Politicians have the responsibility of promoting democracy and we cannot promote democracy through violence; if we do, it will scare the good people away.

“Leaders have a responsibility to protect lives and property. As leaders, we should not, under any circumstances, be seen to be promoting or supporting violence.

“Violence will ultimately lead to death, cause injuries, loss of property, and create charged atmosphere among the populace.

“We believe we are peacemakers and politics can be played without violence. Violence does not help anybody and it does not promote peace.”

He urged politicians to conduct politics in a harmonious manner in the interest of peace and development.

The governor added: “We appeal to all political leaders and all political parties to conduct themselves and the affairs of politicking in a calmer, mature, and responsible manner.”

