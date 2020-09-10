Why I backed Adesina as AfDB president —Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday received the President of African Development Bank (AfDB), Dr. Akinwumi Adesina, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Akinwumi was re-elected as the president of the multilateral lender last month.

The Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the president, Femi Adesina, who disclosed this in a statement, said Buhari seized the opportunity of the visit to again congratulate the AfDB president and reinstated his confidence in his ability to do more for the continent in his second term.

He commended Adesina for his support for Africa in general, and Nigeria in particular, saying all the infrastructural deficits the country could not be overcome without the bank’s support.

President Buhari said: “I congratulate you on your second and final term in office. Congratulations on winning the election. Nothing succeeds like success.

“I have told so many people why I backed you.

“In 2015, at your first term, you were a minister with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) government, and I was of the All Progressives Congress (APC). But you are a good Nigerian. So, I recommended you the first time. You proved to be competent, you made us proud, and I recommended you the second time.”

“There can’t be sustainable development without infrastructure. Our efforts should be seen in the context of lack of resources, but you do your best to support us. I wish you all the best in your final term.”

