Why I celebrated my ex-wife, Funke Akindele, on her birthday —JJC Skillz

Nigerian veteran entertainment polymath, JJC Skillz has explained why he celebrated his estranged wife, Funke Akindele’s 45th birthday.

On Wednesday, August 24, the former JJC Skillz & 419 Squad leader shared a montage of the Nollywood actress and politician on his Instagram platform to say a word of prayer for her and acknowledge her anniversary.

Skillz’s recent demeanor stunned fans of the former celebrity couple; it would be recalled that JJC Skillz took to his Instagram platform several months ago to announce that they were getting a divorce.

Speaking in a recent interview on TVC’s E-Splash, JJC Skillz stated that there is no animosity between both parties.

As a matter of fact, Skillz decided to speak from the angle of a rosy retrospection, he mentioned that the estranged couple were married for seven years and they enjoyed each and every moment, unfortunately, they had to end their union.

JJC Skillz went further to mention that they are both focused on co-parenting and giving the best life to their twins.

He had this to say,

“A lot of people are quite shocked to find out that I am human. To be honest, growing up in England and with my experience of having different baby mamas, the most important thing is the children.”

He stated further,

“Just focus on the children and let all the drama go and most importantly, have the attitude of gratitude. We had almost seven good years of lovely relationship. So Happy birthday to her and I wish her luck”

Listen to him speak below.

