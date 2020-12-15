Why I dethroned Sanusi as Emir of Kano – Ganduje

The Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, on Tuesday, explained why he dethroned Sanusi Lamido Sanusi as Emir of Kano in March.

Ganduje, who spoke at the public presentation of a book written in honour of ex-President Goodluck Jonathan by a former Managing Editor of the Daily Times Newspaper, Bonaventure Melah, in Abuja, said he dethroned Sanusi to save the traditional institution from abuse.

The Kano State government had on March 10 dethroned the monarch over alleged disrespect to the governor and other constituted authorities in the state.

At the forum, Ganduje said Sanusi was appointed as Emir of Kano in 2014 after he was sacked by Jonathan as governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

He stressed that the ex-CBN governor was not the best man for the throne at the time, adding that he was sustained on the stool despite widespread protests because he had the backing of ex- governor Rabiu Kwankwaso’s administration.

On the allegedly missing $49 billion from the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Ganduje faulted Sanusi’s public outburst on the matter, saying the deposed monarch ought to have discussed the matter privately with the former President, who in turn could have ordered an investigation into the allegation.

He praised Jonathan for sacking the banker, noting that the allegation was not honourable.

The governor said: “Sanusi was appointed Emir of Kano not because he was the best man for the throne but to retaliate what Jonathan did to him. That was in order to prove that what Jonathan did to him was wrong and that the people of Kano wanted their son as Emir. Therefore, they decided to appoint him as Emir.

“But when he was appointed, there was a lot of demonstration with people burning tyres here and there. But because of government backing, he was sustained on the stool.

“When I became governor, I said ‘yes, the Jonathan medicine is an important medicine.’ That medicine, even though I am not a medical doctor, but that medicine would serve the same purpose, for the same disease and the same patient.

“So, I took my ‘Jonathan medicine’ and decided to save the system, to save the institution and I applied it effectively. So, Jonathan and I are on the same page. Actually, I have no regrets.”

