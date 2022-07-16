Politics
Why I didn’t endorse any APC presidential aspirant – Buhari
President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday explained why he refused to endorse any All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential aspirant in the run up to the party’s national convention held in June.
The former Lagos State governor, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, picked the APC presidential ticket after brushing aside the challenges of former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and 10 other aspirants in the primary election held on June 8.
The president, who spoke when he visited the Emir of Katsina, Dr. Abdulmumin Usman Kabir, at his palace, said the delegates were given a free hand to pick their candidate in order to strengthen party cohesion.
He said: “I was given a list of 30 aspirants to pick from. Most of them were my ministers and governors. So, who will I choose or support?
Read also:New NBS report contradicts Buhari’s claim on Nigeria’s economy
“One of the governors even came to see me and said who are we to choose?
“If I pick anyone, it would affect my Vice President because he was listening to our conversation. I then told them to choose who they want.
“So, they elected Tinubu as APC presidential candidate.
“I hope the 2023 general elections would also be peaceful just like the way APC conducted its congress where they elected the party’s national chairman, the presidential candidate, and how the presidential candidate picked his running mate.
“I hope God will help us to conduct the general elections peacefully.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
FEATURE: Ogun residents, waste collectors trade blames, as refuse litter environment
TIJANI ABDULKABEER, a journalist from the University of Ibadan, during a recent trip to Sango Otta, Ogun State took a look...
INVESTIGATION: How online fraudsters siphon victims’ funds through ‘SportyBet’ platform
As Nigeria transits into a cashless society, the evolution also creates opportunities for internet scammers to take advantage of unsuspecting...
SPECIAL REPORT: Enugu govt watches as waste takes over state, threatens public health, environment
In this report, Arinze Chijioke looks at how delays in evacuation of waste in Enugu State encourages indiscriminate waste disposal, its health implications, and how...
SPECIAL REPORT: Illegal miners degrade Ekiti community, engage in child labour
The activities of illegal miners in a community in Ekiti State have caused degradation of the environment, as miners engage...
SPECIAL REPORT: Inside the illegal trading of forest woods in Cross River community
“With a N20,000 bribe, an external buyer can influence the youth in host communities , Cross River State, to cut...