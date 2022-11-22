Why I didn’t interfere in Ekiti Assembly crisis – Gov Oyebanji

The Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji, on Tuesday explained why he did not interfere in the state’s House of Assembly crisis.

The House impeached its former speaker, Gboyega Aribisogan, and elected Mrs. Bunmi Adelugba as a replacement on Monday.

Aribosogan was in the position for one week before his removal.

Oyebanji, who spoke when members of the Assembly presented Adelugba and executives of the ruling All Progressive Party (APC) to him in Ado Ekiti, said he decided to stay off the crisis that engulfed the House in the last couple of days because of his belief in the separation of powers.

The governor thanked the APC leaders for their efforts at resolving the issue.

He also described the crisis as a family affair that could be resolved amicably without external interference.

Oyebanji assured the new speaker of his support and urged her to ensure the speedy passage of the state’s 2023 budget.

