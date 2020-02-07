Why I didn’t intervene in Ganduje, Sanusi feud – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday explained why he did not intervene in the feud between Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje and the Emir of Kano, Mohammadu Sanusi II

The President, according to a statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, said he was constrained by the constitution from intervening in the dispute between the duo.

Buhari added that he swore to uphold the peace and security of the people of Nigeria and that where the people are threatened, he would use his constitutional powers to provide a solution to such threats.

Speaking when he received the governor and newly elected legislators on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) from Kano State, the President said the separation of powers between the Federal Government and the states notwithstanding, he has enough grounds in the constitution to ensure that the security of Nigerians is not compromised.

On the dispute between the governor and the Emir, he said: “I know my role as the President of Nigeria. By the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, the Governor of Kano State has his own roles, once a matter is in the hands of the House of Assembly (like in Kano), the President has no constitutional right to interfere.

READ ALSO: INEC deregistering of parties reprehensible, affront on judiciary, IPAC says

“I am here by the constitution, I swore by it, and I am going to stand by it. But let me tell you the bottomline of my understanding of the constitutional role is that peace and security of all Nigerians must be guaranteed, where the people are threatened, then I will use my constitutional powers.”

He advised the elected lawmakers to live up to the promises they made to their constituents and justify the confidence reposed in them.

The President added: “I hope you are mindful of your promises to your constituencies. You went round and you promised your constituencies. I hope the promises you made are within the resources of your state. If you made promises outside your resources, it will be your problem because you are going to stand again in four years’ time. This is very important and it is important for our party.”

Join the conversation

Opinions