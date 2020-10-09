Why I didn’t join #EndSARS protest —Singer Olamide

Nigerian rapper, Olamide has explained why he could not participate in the ongoing protest against the brutality of member of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).

Olamide who took to Twitter on Thursday also saluted his colleagues.

“Tiwa Run Toke Falz jaywon jamopyper and so many others… I even see my manager 💪🏾 shiii everybody don fall out on d #EndSARS matter. So sad I’m not in NIG atm (at the moment) to show my support but I’m with d people of Nig in spirit. Everyone who’s out there protesting I salute your bravery,” he tweeted.

Many Nigerian celebrities such as Falz, Runtown, Small Doctor, Mr Macaroni have taken to the streets to demonstrate their grievances against the police unit.

