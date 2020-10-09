Latest Life's Blog

Why I didn’t join #EndSARS protest —Singer Olamide

October 9, 2020
Olamide advises on how to deal with overzealous SARS officers
By Ripples Nigeria

Nigerian rapper, Olamide has explained why he could not participate in the ongoing protest against the brutality of member of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).

Olamide who took to Twitter on Thursday also saluted his colleagues.

“Tiwa Run Toke Falz jaywon jamopyper and so many others… I even see my manager 💪🏾 shiii everybody don fall out on d #EndSARS matter. So sad I’m not in NIG atm (at the moment) to show my support but I’m with d people of Nig in spirit. Everyone who’s out there protesting I salute your bravery,” he tweeted.

Read also: Olamide advises on how to deal with overzealous SARS officers

Many Nigerian celebrities such as Falz, Runtown, Small Doctor, Mr Macaroni have taken to the streets to demonstrate their grievances against the police unit.

Latest posts by Ripples Nigeria (see all)

Join the conversation

Opinions

You may also like

About the author

Ripples Nigeria

We are an online newspaper, very passionate about Nigerian politics, business and their leaders. We dig deeper, without borders and without fears.
www.ripplesnigeria.com

View all posts
/* ]]> */