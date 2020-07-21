Why I didn’t join the call for the sack of service chiefs —Ndume

The Chairman of the Senate Committee on Army, Ali Ndume, explained on Tuesday why he did not call for the sack of the service chiefs at the plenary.

He told journalists in Abuja that there was no way he would have asked President Muhammadu Buhari to sack the service chiefs knowing that soldiers were not adequately funded and fully equipped at the moment to tackle the criminal elements in the country.

He was reacting to the call by senators for the service chiefs to step aside following the recent reported resignation of 200 soldiers and killing of another set of military personnel by suspected bandits in Katsina last week.

Ndume insisted that he refused to ask for the service chiefs’ removal in his original motion in the Senate because he was aware that the armed forces were grossly ill- equipped.

However, a Senator representing Osun East Senatorial District, Francis Fadahunsi, had during Tuesday’s plenary, demanded the sack of the service chiefs over non-performance.

