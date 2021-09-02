Why I didn’t stay at home after sack from Buhari’s govt, says ex-power minister, Mamman

The former Minister of Power, Sale Mamman, has reacted to reports on his absence from home since he was sacked from the Federal Executive Council (FEC) by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The President sacked Mamman and his Agriculture and Rural Development counterpart, Sabo Nanono, on Wednesday.

Reports in some sections of the media claimed that the former minister landed in the hospital after he received the news of his sack.

However, in a chat with the Hausa Service of British Broadcasting Corporation, Mamman said he had been receiving treatment for an undisclosed illness since last weekend.

He said: “Even before the sack was announced, I have been seriously ill. I had not even gone to the office since earlier in the week.

READ ALSO: JUST IN: Buhari sacks two ministers

“So, yesterday (Wednesday) and today I also went back to the hospital for another round of check-up, and the doctor instructed that I needed some rest. So I remained at one place to rest.

“I found a serene and quiet environment to rest and take medication as recommended by the doctor. I didn’t stay at home because sympathisers are trooping to console me. This would prevent me from resting and convalescing on time. But I was also not hospitalised, and I didn’t faint as reported.”

The ex-minister revealed that President Buhari called him on Monday night to inform him of the sack.

He added: “Whether I am fired or not, I must step down in two years away.”

Join the conversation

Opinions