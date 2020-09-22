Why I didn’t sue my brother, Jesse Jagz, others for breaching their contracts —M.I | Ripples Nigeria

Rapper and hip-hop artist, producer, and former CEO of Chocolate City, Jude Abaga, popularly known as ‘M.I’ has explained why he refused to drag his brother Jesse Abaga aka Jesse Jagz and others to court for breaching their contracts while he was at the helm of the music label.

M.I revealed this on Monday while sharing his journey through music, rise to fame and scandals on the latest episode of #WithChude.

Reflecting on the period when Jesse Jagz left Chocolate City, M.I told Chude that he refused to take legal action against him because he is family.

In his words, “I’m not going to fight my brother in public because of contracts that we signed. So, I said let it go; he’s my brother,” he said.

However, Jesse was not the only artiste that M.I had to let off the hook. He also recounted his experiences with other artistes and the sacrifices he made for them and the record label.

“And at the end of the day if the world says we’re going to take all this and call it trash, what can you do? You keep moving,” he said.

Though he is aware that the majority of the backlash he gets on social media are mere publicity stunts, M.I still believes that it is far better to look bad on social media than look bad in reality. “It is okay not to win the fame game,” he said.

Despite the challenges he faced while in Chocolate City, M.I admits that he gave it his best shot, and doesn’t regret the time spent as the experiences and lessons learnt over the years have shaped him into the man he is today.

With two new ventures in the works – Task and Incredible Music, M.I is optimistic that there will be more outstanding advancements in his career in the near future.

