Why I didn’t visit Oba of Lagos during LP’s rally – Peter Obi

The Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has explained why he didn’t pay a courtesy visit to the Oba of Lagos, Rilwan Akiolu, during the party’s presidential campaign rally held last Saturday in the state.

The matter has generated discussions on social media, with many wondering why the former Anambra State governor did not pay a traditional homage to the monarch before he took part in the campaign rally held at the Tafawa Balewa Square in Lagos Island.

Obi, who spoke on Channels Television’s programme, Politics Today, said he and his team were told that the Oba was not readily available to receive them and that they should apply and visit another day.

He, however, dismissed the matter as a non-issue.

Obi said: “I have the utmost respect for the Oba of Lagos. I have always done so to every other traditional ruler. They (royal fathers) are highly respected.

“This is not the only place where this had happened.

“We wanted to branch to the palace, but we were told that he was not readily available to receive us and that we should apply and come some other day.”

