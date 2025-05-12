Connect with us

Why I don’t believe in marriage – Lil Kesh

4 hours ago

Talented Nigerian singer,, Keshinro Ololadem aka Lil Kesh, has declared that he is not in a relationship at the moment .

The singer also revealed that he does not believe in marriage.

The musician, who made the claim when he appeared recently as a special guest on the Esther podcast, said he is not dating anyone intentionally at the moment because he is not under pressure from his parents to get married.

He said, ’It would be nice to find someone who would make me compromise. But now, I’m not intentional about dating because if I’m dating you, I will have to make time for you. Also, I’m no longer a kid. I’m 31. Luckily, my parents are not pressuring me to get married. They have made peace what the fact that I am different.’’

Citing the rising divorce rates as depressing evidence, the 31-year-old singer emphasized that he does not believe in marriage and that is why he is not considering getting married.

‘‘Marriage? Maybe, later. But for now, I’m not of that mindset. I’m also not going to intentionally make anyone my baby mama. I am not going to ‘wife’ anybody anytime soon either.

‘‘It’s not like I don’t want to get married because I want to be free or be a playboy, I just don’t believe in marriage. They don’t work. Have you seen the rate of divorces? I have seen a lot of unhappy marriages.

‘‘That doesn’t mean there are not happy ones. But personally, I want a happy home and I don’t feel like I can do that yet. And I’m not going to jeopardise any person’s happiness just because I have to get married,” the musician added.

Opinions

