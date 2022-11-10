‘Why I don’t have a house in UK,’ Buhari tells King Charles in video

President Muhammed Buhari has denied having a house in the United Kingdom.

In a video posted by his Special Assistant on Digital Media, Tolu Ogunlesi, on Twitter, on Thursday, the president said he told King Charles III during a meeting with the monarch that he has no house in the UK.

Buhari added that he was comfortable without assets scattered across the world.

He said: “When he (King Charles III) asked me whether I have a house here (UK), I said no, even in Nigeria, the ones I have are those ones I built before I got into government.

READ ALSO: Buhari meets King Charles in London

“I am not very much interested in having assets all over the place. I feel freer when I have nothing.”

President Buhari has traveled to the UK for medical check-ups at least 14 times since he assumed office in 2015.

During their chat yesterday, King Charles III asked President Buhari if he has a house in the UK. The answer: pic.twitter.com/MyUbNcZeaX — tolu ogunlesi (@toluogunlesi) November 10, 2022

