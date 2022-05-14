Why I dropped 2023 governorship ambition – Malami

The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, on Saturday explained why he dropped his 2023 governorship ambition.

The AGF had a few weeks ago declared his intention to vie for the Kebbi State governorship seat and paid N50 million for the All Progressives Congress (APC) nomination and expression of interest forms.

He later withdrew from the race and opted to remain with President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.

In a statement issued by his spokesman, Umar Gwandu, the AGF said he dropped his governorship ambition out of patriotism.

Malami also denied that he resigned from the Federal Executive Council (FEC) despite attending Friday’s valedictory ceremony hosted by President Muhammadu Buhari for outgoing ministers.

The President had on Wednesday directed political appointees with 2023 ambitions to resign from their positions latest by May 16.

The statement read: “As individual Nigerian citizens with inalienable fundamental rights, we are not aware of any legally justifiable and reasonable tenable obligations compelling the person of Abubakar Malami or as an AGF to do otherwise.

“The decision not shelve the governorship ambition is not only a demonstration of altruism and patriotism but of contentment, self-control, placidity and decisiveness in problem-solving at a time shrouded with confusing and competing stimulus. It is a commendable posture worthy of admiration coming from a paragon of virtue.”

