‘Why I dumped APC for PDP,’ says Senate leader, Abdullahi

The Senate Leader, Yahaya Abdullahi, on Friday explained why he dumped the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Abdullahi, who is representing Kebbi North in the upper legislative chamber, joined the PDP on Wednesday.

He is therefore expected to quit his position as Senate leader following his decision to leave the ruling party.

There were insinuations that the lawmaker dumped the APC over his shock defeat in the May 26 governorship primary in Kebbi State.

The National President of the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), Dr. Nasiru Idris, emerged the party’s governorship candidate after polling 1, 055 votes in the election held in Birnin Kebbi.

Alhaji Abubakar Gari-Malam, who finished in second position, garnered 35 votes.

Abdullahi failed to get a single vote in the exercise.

However, in a chat with journalists in Abuja, the Senate leader said he left the APC because of injustice in the state chapter of the party.

He said: “Yes, I have left the APC due to injustice by the Kebbi State Governor.

“It is not just injustice; it’s a serial denial of rights and undemocratic rights which we reported to the party for more than 11 months.

“Nobody did anything about the manner the governor handles the party affairs in the state; imposing candidates and doing whatever he wants.

“The national headquarters of the party failed to bring order. We cannot just sit down and mortgage our own political career to the whims and caprices of one man.

“We thought the best thing was to leave the party.”

