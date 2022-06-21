Why I dumped APGA for Labour Party – Victor Umeh

The former National Chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Chief Victor Umeh, has explained why he dumped the party for the Labour Party.

Umeh left APGA a few days after losing the party’s ticket in Anambra State Senatorial District.

He later secured the LP’s ticket in the district.

The ex-APGA chairman was defeated by a member of the House of Representatives from Anaocha/Dunukofia/Njikoka Federal Constituency, Dozie Nwankwo, in the primary held on May 29 in Awka.

Umeh, who addressed journalists at a media briefing held at the Secretariat of the Anambra Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) in Awka, said he dumped APGA because of an alleged conspiracy against him by some party members in the state.

He said: “During the last senatorial primary election, which I contested under APGA, it was glaring that some people within the party perfectly wheeled conspiracy to pull me down.

“That was why I decided to leave APGA.”

The lawmaker said he joined LP on the advice of the party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

He expressed delight over his move to LP, saying that the decision had reunited him with the former Anambra State governor.

He recalled how the duo steered the ship of APGA to victory and expressed hope that the same feat would be replicated in LP.

The ex-chairman added: “Nigerians from all shades of opinion want Peter Obi as President in 2023 and what is happening in LP is divine.

“What is driving him are statements he makes on the management of the resources of the country.

“These truly represent his conduct on the ways public resources should be managed.”

