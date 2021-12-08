Why I ended the marriage with my Moroccan wife – Ned Nwoko

The billionaire businessman, Ned Nwoko, on Wednesday revealed why the marriage with his Moroccan wife, Laila Charani, ended.

The Moroccan announced in November she has separated from the politician.

Nwoko, who spoke for the first time on the separation, said in a statement on social media that the union ended due to irreconcilable differences between the pair.

He accused Laila of meeting with a man at a hotel during her vacation in London and abandoned their children.

The statement read: “When she got to London, she abandoned the kids. No money was spent on them for their clothes. She did not take them to shops but spent money on herself. She was also in contact with a man. Laila was always on the phone with a strange man. From secret findings, the relationship with the man started sometime in January 2021.

The billionaire also revealed that his estranged wife contracted COVID-19 at a nightclub in London and had plastic surgery without informing him.

It added: “She did plastic surgery without informing her husband. She went to a nightclub and got COVID-19 there.

The Moroccan was Nwoko’s fifth wife.

The pair had three children together.

