Why I fell out with Okorocha —Uzodinma

Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma, on Sunday revealed how he fell out with his predecessor, Rochas Okorocha.

The governor, who addressed the All Progressives Congress (APC) leaders in the state during an enlarged caucus meeting held at the Government House in Owerri, said his problem with Okorocha started when he refused to dissolve the panels set up by Emeka Ihedioha to probe his eight-year rule in the state.

Ihedioha, who ruled the state for seven months, was sacked by the Supreme Court in January.

Uzodinma added that the ex-governor was also unhappy that he turned down his request to have one Dan Nwafor as APC chairman in the state.

He said: “There were two requests Okorocha made to me when I became governor. The first was to dissolve the panels set up by Ihedioha to probe his administration.

“I refused to grant the request because as I told him that I think the mood of Imo people was in support of the probe.

“The second request on allowing Dan Nwafor to remain the APC chairman. I also declined and told him to allow the party and the laws of the land to settle the issue in accordance with the rules of justice.”

