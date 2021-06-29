Why I fled to UK – Nnamdi Kanu

The leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, on Tuesday denied that he jumped bail after he fled the country four years ago.

Kanu, who was granted bail by Justice Binta Nyako of the Federal High Court, Abuja, in April 2017, fled the country after the military invaded his Abia country home in September same year.

He was re-arrested in London last Sunday and arraigned in court Tuesday.

At the proceedings, the prosecuting counsel, Magaji Labaran moved an ex-parte motion and urged the court to remand the IPOB leader in the Department of State Service (DSS) custody in Abuja.

Kanu, who sought the judge’s permission to speak after the prosecutor’s submissions, insisted that he did not jump bail.

The political activist told the court that escaped to safety after the military invaded his house.

He said: “I did not jump bail, My lord.

“I only went underground when the Nigerian armed forces raided my residence in Abia State, which led to the death of some people. So, I had to run for my safety.”

Justice Nyako granted the prosecution’s application for an accelerated hearing in the case.

She adjourned the case till July 26.

The judge also ordered that the IPOB leader be remanded in DSS custody till the next hearing date.

