 Why I fled to UK – Nnamdi Kanu | Ripples Nigeria
Connect with us

Politics

Why I fled to UK – Nnamdi Kanu

Published

20 mins ago

on

The leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, on Tuesday denied that he jumped bail after he fled the country four years ago.

Kanu, who was granted bail by Justice Binta Nyako of the Federal High Court, Abuja, in April 2017, fled the country after the military invaded his Abia country home in September same year.

He was re-arrested in London last Sunday and arraigned in court Tuesday.

At the proceedings, the prosecuting counsel, Magaji Labaran moved an ex-parte motion and urged the court to remand the IPOB leader in the Department of State Service (DSS) custody in Abuja.

Kanu, who sought the judge’s permission to speak after the prosecutor’s submissions, insisted that he did not jump bail.

The political activist told the court that escaped to safety after the military invaded his house.

READ ALSO: Nnamdi Kanu arraigned in court

He said: “I did not jump bail, My lord.

“I only went underground when the Nigerian armed forces raided my residence in Abia State, which led to the death of some people. So, I had to run for my safety.”

Justice Nyako granted the prosecution’s application for an accelerated hearing in the case.

She adjourned the case till July 26.

The judge also ordered that the IPOB leader be remanded in DSS custody till the next hearing date.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Investigations

INVESTIGATION... Ten years and counting, Communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project INVESTIGATION... Ten years and counting, Communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Investigations3 weeks ago

INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project

Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION....N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work INVESTIGATION....N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
Investigations2 months ago

INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work

In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION...PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger INVESTIGATION...PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Investigations2 months ago

INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger

Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION... N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps (Part I) INVESTIGATION... N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps (Part I)
Investigations2 months ago

INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps

In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION... How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities INVESTIGATION... How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Investigations3 months ago

INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities

Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....