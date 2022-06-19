Why I fought hard to win APC presidential ticket despite gang-up – Tinubu

The All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, on Sunday explained why he defied a gang-up by politicians and fought hard to secure the party’s ticket for the 2023 elections.

Tinubu polled 1,271 votes to defeat 13 other aspirants including Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, to win the APC primary held between June 6 and June 8 in Abuja.

The former Lagos State who addressed a mammoth crowd of supporters during a visit to the Oba of Lagos, Rilwan Akinolu, at his Iga-Idungaran palace in Lagos Island, said his victory in the primary election did not come easy.

It was Tinubu’s first trip back to his home state since he won the APC presidential ticket.

He was accompanied to the Oba’s palace by the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, his deputy, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, former Borno State governor, Kashim Shettima, former national chairman of APC, Adams Oshiomhole, Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma, Kashim Ibrahim-Imam, Senator Solomon Adeola, Senator Tokunbo Abiru and APC chairman in Lagos, Pastor Cornelius Ojelabi, among others.

In his address, the APC national leader said he fought a tough battle to win the party’s presidential ticket at the primary.

READ ALSO: Tinubu writes Buhari, praises President over neutrality in APC primary

He said: “There is no Lagos indigene that has had the opportunity to become President of Nigeria despite the contribution of the state to the national stability and progress. The highest position attained by any Lagosian in national leadership is the position of Chief Judge of the Federation.

“I took up the fight to break this jinx. The battle to secure the APC ticket was hard. When I was almost fed up, I resorted to prayers. I also poured out my mind when I felt there was a gang up against my person. Thank God that I have brought home the presidential ticket.

“The task ahead is to galvanise our people to get their voter cards and vote to enable us realise this ambition. Getting our people to vote is the most important task before all of us. We need to take this message to our people across communities and sensitise them on the need to vote in the general elections.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now