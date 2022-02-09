Connect with us

Politics

‘Why I have not declared 2023 governorship bid,’ ex-federal lawmaker, Magnus Abe

Published

20 mins ago

on

A former senator representing Rivers South-East Senatorial District in the National Assembly, Magnus Abe, has explained why he has not declare his 2023 governorship ambition.

Abe, who addressed members of the Bera Council of Chiefs at a consultative meeting held at his hometown in Bera, Gokana Local Government Area of the state on Wednesday, said he would consult stakeholders in the state before taking any decision on the governorship bid.

He said: “I have come here today, in continuation of my consultations with critical stakeholders as to the way forward for our political journey.

READ ALSO: RIVERS: Magnus Abe accuses Amaechi’s ‘aide’ of spreading lies, bitterness in the APC

“I have consulted with the Bera community and members of the Council of Chiefs and they have encouraged me to go forward without fear and contest for the governorship seat of Rivers State in the 2023 general elections.

“The consultation process will continue until we get input from all critical stakeholders and be convinced that the people understand the message on how things could be done differently to the benefit of all citizens. At the appropriate time, after due consultation, we shall make the outcome of the processes known.

“I want to thank the community for inviting me and also thank you all for your encouraging words and support. Most importantly, I thank you for the peace you have maintained in this community.”

