Why I ignored federal character, South-East in appointing COAS, Yahaya —Buhari | Ripples Nigeria

President Muhammadu Buhari has given reasons for his choice of Major General Farouk Yahaya as the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) to replace Lt. Gen Ibrahim Attahiru, who died recently in a plane crash.

There had been criticisms to the president’s choice, as many felt the south-east part of the country was being intentionally ignored in the appoint of security chiefs in the country.

The president while speaking during an interview on Arise Tv stated that region or federal character did not influence his choice. And that he rather picked Yahaya based on competence.

He said, “I don’t know him”, adding that Yahaya has trained in the various military academies in the country, and has experience in the fight against insurgence in the country.

He lamented the security situation in the northern part of the country, and admitted that he was also overwhelmed by the situation.

He however promised that his administration is taking steps to remedy the situation and get things back to normal.

Buhari also spoke on his plans after leaving the presidency.

According to him, he has never ignored his farms and cows, and would retire back to it after his life in Aso Rock Villa, even as he promised that he would continue to work on getting the country’s economy and security situation back on track like he promised.

