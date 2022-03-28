Why I joined 2023 presidential race – Wike

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, said on Monday he would effectively tackle the country’s insecurity if elected as President in 2023.

The governor, who stated this when he featured in a Channels Television’s programme, Politics Today, said he would lead from the front and ensure that the military do their jobs by taking the fight to the criminals.

He also promised to end oil bunkering in the Southern part of the country.

Wike said: “The present government is not doing enough to tackle the insecurity, no commitment whatsoever. As a leader, you owe a duty to superintend, supervise what is happening.”

“Let’s look at what happened two days ago when bandits tried to take over an international airport. It is no longer bandits kidnapping people in buses but now trying to take over an international airport in Kaduna.

“What does that portend in our country? What does that tell investors? How did they come in? What happened? No intelligence.”

The governor declared his intention to vie for Nigeria’s highest political office on Sunday.

The development has swelled the number of politicians vying for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential ticket after the trio of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, ex-Anambra State governor, Peter Obi and Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, declared the presidential bid a few days ago.

Others individuals in eyeing the PDP ticket are the Publisher of the Ovation Magazine, Dele Momodu, ex-Senate President, Bukola Saraki, Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, former President of the Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria, Mazi Ohuabunwa and former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Anyim Pius Anyim.

