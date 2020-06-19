Latest Politics

Why I joined PDP —Obaseki

June 19, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, declared on Friday he would be contesting the state’s governorship election on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

In an address to his supporters shortly announcing his defection to the PDP, the governor said his defection to the opposition party was to engender good governance in the state.

He also described his disqualification from the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship primaries as “unjust.”

According to Obaseki, the PDP had demonstrated its readiness to give him an opportunity to bring sustainable development to the state.

The governor quit the APC on Tuesday following his disqualification from next week’s governorship primaries in Edo State.

He was disqualified by the party’s screening panel alongside two other aspirants for alleged contradictions in his certificates, among other reasons.

