‘Why I left venue of APC Reps primary,’ says Buhari’s ex-aide, Bashir Ahmad

A former Personal Assistant on New Media to the President, Bashir Ahmad, Friday, explained why he left the venue of the All Progressives Congress (APC) House of Representatives primary in Kano State.

Ahmad resigned from the position earlier this month to pursue a seat in the lower legislative chamber in the 2023 elections.

The ex-President’s aide, who took to this Facebook page after the election, said he left the venue of the exercise because of thugs.

He added that the security of the majority of the delegates was compromised by thugs at the venue.

The statement read: “As an aspirant, I left the venue of the primary election for Gaya, Ajingi and Albasu Federal Constituency because of the security of our majority delegates, if want to compete with the best, thugs shouldn’t be part of any election. Wait for us.”

