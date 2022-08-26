Why I met with Atiku, Obi, Tinubu in London – Wike

The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, on Friday explained why he met with the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) rival, Atiku Abubakar, in London.

The governor met with the PDP presidential candidate in London on Thursday evening in what many viewed as the most significant step by the party to resolve the disagreement arising from the choice of the Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, as vice-presidential candidate in June.

A few hours earlier, Wike and his supporters including the Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, and Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State met with former President Olusegun Obasanjo and the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, in the British capital.

He met with Tinubu in the same city on Wednesday.

Wike, who addressed journalists at the Port Harcourt International Airport, shortly after his arrival from London, said his team was more interested in a better Nigeria, hence their decision to consult widely with people who want the best for the country.

He said the country’s political leaders are looking for solutions to the country’s challenges.

The governor insisted that leadership is not about one individual and the interest of his family, but about the collective interest of Nigerians.

He also decried premium attention given to religion and ethnicity by Nigerians in the country’s leadership recruitment process.

Wike said: “Let me confirm to you that this is the first time as a team that we are meeting with presidential candidates.

“We met with the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and we met with our leader, former president of Nigeria, Olusegun Obasanjo.

READ ALSO: Jittery? Atiku meets Wike in London to broker peace

“We met the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi. We also met with our presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar. For whatever it’s worth, consultation is ongoing.

“Whatever we are talking about, is for the interest of Nigeria and Nigerians. It is not parochial and tied to one person or group of persons.

“We believe that with what is going on, it will be for the interest of Nigerians at the end of the day.

“Consultation is still ongoing. Never mind some people who do not believe in the existence of this country.

“Leadership is not about you and your family. Leadership is about everybody. It’s unfortunate that we are in a country now where a man finishes eight years as a governor and brings his own son as a governor too and as a member of the National Assembly.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now