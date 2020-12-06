Why I picked Buhari over Jonathan in 2015 – Amaechi

The Minister of Transport, Rotimi Amaechi, on Saturday explained why he supported President Muhammadu Buhari in the 2015 presidential election.

Amaechi, who spoke when he received politicians who defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State, said he picked Buhari over ex-President Goodluck Jonathan five years ago because he was not a tribalist.

The minister dumped the PDP for APC in November 2013.

He was later appointed the director-general of Buhari’s campaign organization ahead of the 2015 election.

Amaechi said Jonathan appealed to him to remain in the PDP, adding that he turned down the overtures and pledged allegiance to Buhari because “he was not a tribalist.”

He also promised to resume his prayer for APC success in the 2023 election.

Amaechi said: “Next year, we are starting prayer session. You know, when Goodluck Jonathan fought us, he was not fighting me, he was fighting God and I knew he would fail.

“Tell them that from next year, prayer will start. I will come to Port Harcourt like I used to come and I will say this will happen, and it will happen.

“Let me tell you who I am. I don’t drink, I have never tasted alcohol in my life and I don’t smoke.

“President Goodluck Jonathan offered me an opportunity to remain in the PDP, he offered me all sorts of opportunities and I said that I have given my allegiance to Buhari because I am not a tribalist.”

Amaechi was Rivers State governor from October 2007 to May 2015.

