Why I quit PDP —Dogara

The former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, has revealed why he dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The ex-speaker said in a letter addressed to the chairman of PDP in Bogoro Ward C and dated July 24, 2020, that he quit the party due to breakdown of governance under Governor Bala Mohammed in Bauchi State.

Dogara added that he could not ask questions on bad governance and other issues without being accused of disloyalty by PDP leadership.

The ex-speaker argued that he would be termed an irresponsible and unprincipled politician if he refused to tell the truth to those in power in Bauchi State after doing same to former governors Isa Yuguda and Mohammed Abubakar.

Dogara confirmed his return to the APC after he met President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, last week.

He left the APC alongside other party stalwarts in 2018.

