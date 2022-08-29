Why I returned to PDP – Ex-gov Shekarau

A former Kano State governor, Ibrahim Shekarau, has explained why he dumped the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP) and for the People’s Democratic Party.

Shekarau, who was received back to the PDP at a ceremony in Kano on Monday, said the decision to return to the party was informed by the final outcome of a committee formed by his supporters.

The senator also forfeited his NNPP senatorial ticket, saying he was not desperate for political office.

The former governor had last week accused another former Kano State governor, Rabiu Kwankwaso, of reneging on the agreement between both parties before he joined the NNPP.

He left the PDP for the All Progressives Congress (APC) before the 2019 election.

He added that his supporters were marginalised in the party.

Shekarau said: “It is not the office or position that we are interested in. It is our integrity, dignity, and freedom that we are protecting.

“Our political ideology as a group is moved by our commitment to fairness and justice to all. Anywhere we move to and there is no fairness and justice, me and my supporters move along.

“I have since notified the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) of my intention to dump the senatorial candidacy under the NNPP and completed the due processes.

“We told you our reason since we established a 30-members committee of the Shura members. They sat and came up with this decision we are announcing today.”

