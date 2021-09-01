Why I sacked power, agric ministers – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari said on Wednesday the Minister of Power, Sale Mamman, and his Agricultural counterpart, Mohammed Nanono, were disengaged in a bid to reinvigorate the cabinet.

The President, according to a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, stated this in his address during the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The presidential aide attached the address to the statement.

In the address, President Buhari stopped short of saying the former ministers’ contributions to his government were weak.

According to him, Mamman, and Nanono were sacked after an independent and critical review of their performance.

The President stressed that many Nigerians have continuously complained about the poor state of power and high price of food in the country.

Buhari had since redeployed the Minister of Environment, Dr. Mohammad Mahmood Abubakar, to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development while Engr. Abubakar D. Aliyu, who is the Minister of State, Works and Housing will take over in the power ministry.

He said: “On Wednesday 21st August, 2019 the current Federal Executive Council was sworn-in after a rigorous retreat to bring returning and new members up to speed on the accomplishments, challenges, and lessons drawn from my first term in office and to emphasise the nine priority areas of government for the second term.

“Two years and some months into the second term, the tradition of subjecting our projects and programs implementation to independent and critical self-review has taken firm roots through sector Reporting during Cabinet meetings and at Retreats.

“I must commend this cabinet for demonstrating unparalleled resilience that helped the government to navigate the disruption to global systems and governance occasioned by the emergence of COVID-19 shortly after inauguration. The weekly Federal Executive Council meetings were not spared because the traditional model was altered.

“As we are all aware, change is the only factor that is constant in every human endeavour and as this administration approaches its critical phase in the second term, I have found it essential to reinvigorate this cabinet in a manner that will deepen its capacity to consolidate legacy achievements.”

“These significant review steps have helped to identify and strengthen weak areas, close gaps.”

