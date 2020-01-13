Why I shared the video of my daughter in the presidential jet —Aisha Buhari

The First Lady, Aisha Buhari, Monday defended the decision to share on her Facebook page, the video of her daughter, Hanan, inside the presidential jet, saying the move was not intended to taunt Nigerians but to boost the morale of a distraught child.

The President’s wife had on Monday posted a 55-second video of the young woman’s activities in Bauchi where she participated in a study tour of the Emirate as part of the requirements for a Master’s degree programme in a foreign university.

Mrs. Buhari, who spoke through her Special Adviser on Media, Abdullahi Aliyu, insisted that the action was simply to showcase her daughter’s business in Bauchi.

According to her, the action was simply to lift Hanan’s spirit.

The spokesman said: “I must say that the First Lady can’t taunt Nigerians.

“For those who fly the British Airways very well, they would know that except the president is on a trip outside the country, she goes on a commercial flight.”

“You can imagine the inconveniences the security operatives around the first family could subject other travellers to if it were to be a commercial jet.

“So, the truth is that the first lady never meant to taunt anyone but rather, she is trying to explain what the trip was all about and to boost the morale of a daughter who had been subjected to tirades.”

