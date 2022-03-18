Why I slapped ex-Anambra first lady at Soludo’s inauguration – Bianca Ojukwu

Bianca, the widow of the late Biafran leader, Odumegwu Ojukwu, on Friday explained why she slapped Ebelechukwu, the wife of former Anambra State governor, Willie Obiano, during the inauguration of the state’s new governor, Charles Soludo, in Awka.

In a video that surfaced on social media Thursday, the ex-beauty queen slapped the immediate past Anambra first lady when the latter confronted her during the event.

The duo were later pulled apart by stunned guests and security agents at the gathering.

In a statement titled: “My Story,” the ex-Nigerian Ambassador to Spain revealed that she was assaulted verbally without provocation, and taunted repeatedly by the “drunken” former first lady at the gathering.

Bianca wrote: “What struck me through the whole episode was the fact that she was clearly intoxicated. I was stunned by the stench of whisky in her breath at such an early hour of the day.

“How could a first lady be so drunk and proceeded to turn up in that state at an inauguration ceremony that began at 9 a.m.?

“Surprisingly, she then walked towards me and I thought she was coming to greet me. Instead, when she got to where I was seated, she verbally attacked me with her voice raised, taunting me and asking me what I was there to do and using unprintable vile language.

“Then, she kept aggressively putting her hands on my shoulders and shouting. While I ignored her verbal onslaught, as advised by those sitting around me, I requested twice that she refrain from touching me with her hands.

“She proceeded to do so yet again and went further to grab at my head tie, which she attempted unsuccessfully to remove. As she made towards me, I then pulled away from her wig. She held on to her wig with her two hands and tried to take the wig away from me.

“This very act is considered a sacrilege to a titled matriarch such as myself in Igbo culture. It was at this point that I stood up to defend myself and gave her a dirty slap to stop her from attacking me.”

She also thanked the former national chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Victor Umeh, for his intervention.

“The former APGA chairman, Umeh, told her to leave me and told engaged APGA members that had gathered at the spot to lead her away, which they did and took her to the seat next to her husband, Chief Willie Obiano, who sat through the entire episode completely speechless,” she added.

