Why I turned down Gani Adam’s request to visit me —Obasanjo

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo on Wednesday dismissed insinuation he had a feud with the Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Gani Adams.

Obasanjo, who reacted to the rumour of bad blood between the pair via a statement issued by his Special Assistant on Media, Kehinde Akinyemi, said he visited the chieftain of the Pan Yoruba socio-political organization, Afenifere, Chief Ayo Adebanjo, at his home in Lekki, Lagos, but, met Gani Adams there.

He added that the meeting with the Aare Onakakanfo at the Afenifere chieftain’s residence was not on a reconciliatory mission.

The ex-president said he had refused to grant Gani Adams’ request to visit him when he was president and after he left the office in 2007.

READ ALSO: Gani Adams warns Buhari’s govt against use of military force against #EndSARS protesters

The statement read: “My attention has been drawn to some publications reporting an acclaimed reconciliation between Gani Adams and myself at the residence of Chief Ayo Adebanjo in Lagos today.

“It is true that I paid a personal visit to Chief Ayo Adebanjo at his residence in Lekki Phase 1 on December 2, 2020, and I met Gani Adams there.

“I have no quarrel with Gani Adams, but for his past way of life which was not in accord with my standards and principles. I have in the past, both in government and out of government, refused to grant Gani’s request to visit me.

“If at all anybody feels I have a quarrel with him or her that needs reconciliation, such reconciliation will, no doubt, take place in my residence in Abeokuta only.”

Join the conversation

Opinions