Why I vied for Osun governorship seat again – Adeleke

The Osun State Governor-Elect, Ademola Adeleke, on Monday described his victory in the state governorship election as one of the proudest moment of his life.

Adeleke won the Osun State governorship election held last Saturday, polling 403,371 votes to defeat the incumbent governor, Gboyega Oyetola, who recorded 375,027 votes in the election.

The governor-elect, who featured in a Channels Television’s programme, Politics Today, said he felt so good winning the election.

He added that the people of the state had been yearning for their stolen mandate to be retrieved.

READ ALSO: Adeleke’s victory a clear sign that APC’s time in power is over -PDP governors

He also credited President Muhammadu Buhari for his success in the election.

On why he decided to vie for the Osun governorship seat again after his defeat in the 2018 election, Adeleke said: “I wanted to be a role model to the youth and the older generation and I went back to school.

“The people of Osun had been yearning for their stolen mandate to be retrieved, so I feel good.

“Well I have to give President Buhari some credit because if he didn’t sign the Electoral Act there would be room for rigging.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now