Why I want to rule Ekiti again – Segun Oni

The Former Ekiti State Governor, Segun Oni, on Sunday explained why he was vying for the state governorship election.

In his New Year message to the people of the state, Oni said he planned to rebuild the state and serve the people positively.

Oni assured the people of Ekiti that he was well prepared to make personal sacrifices the way he did in his first term to reposition the state with its lean resources.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain ruled the state from May 29, 2007, to October 14, 2010.

He rejoined the PDP from the All Progressives Congress (APC) in June 2020.

Ekiti State will hold its governorship election on June 18.

He said: “My dear inestimable people of Ekiti State, I wish you a happy and healthy New Year full of fulfilled aspirations, dreams, and renewals.

READ ALSO: ‘No elections in Ekiti, Osun in 2022,’ Arrowhead of Yoruba Nation agitation, Akintoye, threatens

“This is always a hopeful time, as we celebrate the beginning of 2022. I urge you to fear not, trust in God and believe that help is on the way to Rebuild Back Better and Rediscover the Ekiti Dream.

“While 2021 was difficult for many of us, we must look forward in the New Year with the knowledge that brighter days are ahead of us.

” I am confident we will come back, and we are going to come back even better and stronger than before.

“Your clarion call to me to return in the service of the state has met my preparedness to serve you again and even better. But we must come together, keep together and work together to get things done. I do not doubt that we will do better when we work together”.

“We will partner you to rediscover the Ekiti Dream, where we shall collectively build a prosperous land, seek the forgotten, and leave no one behind.

“It is going to be an all-inclusive government because no one can do it all alone. We will allow people to take ownership of government as power belongs to them under an ideal democratic structure.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now