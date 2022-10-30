Why I was in doubt, confused during APC primary – Tinubu

The All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, said on Sunday that President Muhammadu Buhari, APC Northern Governors, and other leaders in the region have shown that Nigeria can maintain its unity despite the current difficulties.

Tinubu, according to a statement issued by his media officer, Tunde Rahman, stated this when visited the Afenifere leader, Pa Reuben Fasoranti, at his country home in Akure, Ondo State.

The former Lagos State governor also presented his policy statement and Action Plan for a Better Nigeria during a conversation with Afenifere leaders.

Tinubu had already visited Fasoranti on March 4 during his statewide consultation before the APC presidential primaries.

He promised the Afenifere leader that he would return after securing the party’s presidential ticket.

During the latest visit, the APC candidate asked the Yoruba leaders to thank President Buhari and the governors for their steadfastness.

The ex-governor stressed that he was in doubt and confused about his chances during the APC primaries because of the rumours in several quarters.

He said: “The North proved to me Nigeria can survive its unity, some people wanted President Buhari to announce someone, but the president said no. He insisted the process must go on democratically.

“The president said anyone that would mess up the APC process would see the other side of his eyes, he remained upright and saw to the process to the end.

“Northern APC Governors resolved that the presidency must go to the South, and especially South-West, Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State, Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State, and others supported me to the end.

“The battle was tough and at a point, I was in doubt, there were many rumours and I became confused about what to believe.”

Tinubu insisted that he won the APC presidential primary election because the process was clean and transparent.

