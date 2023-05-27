Why I will never call Tinubu my president – Tunde Bakare

The Serving Overseer of the Citadel Global Community Church, Tunde Bakare, alleged on Saturday the last general elections in the country were marred by widespread irregularities.

The cleric, who spoke at a webinar titled: “Building the New Nigeria: The Role of the Diaspora’ organised by the PTB4Nigeria In Diaspora Group, berated the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) over its poor handling of the elections.

He insisted that the elections were below acceptable standards.

Bakare, therefore, declared that he would never call the President-elect, Bola Tinubu, his president because of the flawed election that brought him to power.

The ex-presidential aspirant also recalled what he told President Muhammadu Buhari in Abuja last week.

He said: “Last Wednesday, I was at the Glass House in Abuja where Buhari has been restricted now because the main house is being renovated. I said I have done that for you. I want you to know that, because of the circumstances of your flying into power on the wings of integrity and incorruptibility, but you’re now passing on someone who does not have that value.

“Let’s make this clear, at any point or anywhere, before this mess is cleared off, I will address Asiwaju (Tinubu) as a President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria but I will never call him my president.”

Bakare was one of the 16 aspirants that vied for the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential ticket in June last year and got zero votes in the primary election held at Eagle Square, Abuja.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now