Why I withdrew from BBNaija – KayVee

A former Big Brother Naija housemate, Gbolahan Oladele aka KayVee, has explained why he withdrew from the ongoing reality TV show.

KayVee withdrew from the show on Monday following advice from medical practitioners who visited him in the House.

His fellow housemates drew the attention of Big Brother to their colleague after they noticed that he was exhibiting some ”weird behaviours.”

In a statement posted on his Instagram page on Wednesday night, KayVee said he wanted to stay on the show till the end but certain events worsened his anxiety in the house and this affected his concentration.

The housemate said he is currently receiving attention in a medical facility.

