‘Why I won’t stop attacking Kanu, IPOB’ —Former Deputy, Uche Mefor

Estranged former Deputy Leader of the Igbo separatist group, Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Uche Mefor, has given reasons why he will not stop attacking his erstwhile leader, Nnamdi Kanu and the group.

Mefor, who fell out with Kanu in 2020 over issues bordering on the running of the group and has been engaging in a bitter war of words with Kanu and the Biafra agitators, in a post on his Facebook page on Tuesday night, said he will continue to “call out the group unless they stop their monumental, despicable and systematic human rights violations.”

According to Mefor, IPOB, under the leadership of the incarcerated Nnamdi Kanu, has derailed from it’s original objectives of agitating for the actualisation of Biafra and has turned into a killer group “competing with the rogue elements in the Nigerian security forces in outdoing each other in committing crimes against civilian populations in the southeast.”

Mefor also accused Kanu of employing violence in his agitation and also encouraging IPOB members to perpetrate acts inimical to the original struggle.

“The faction of the Indigenous People of Biafra under Nnamdi Kanu (IPOB) shall continue to be called out until they denounce and stop their monumental, despicable, systematic human rights violations(culture of targeted assassinations/murder/extra-judicial killings/enforced disappearances torture); other forms of inhumane and degrading treatments against; and the victimisation of the already victimised,unarmed civilian population in Biafra and especially in the Igboland,” Mefor wrote.

“These gangs are competing with the rogue elements in the Nigerian security forces in outdoing each other in committing crimes against humanity/peace against civilian populations in Biafraland,” he added.

