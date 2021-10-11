Why I’m in the Ekiti governorship race – Segun Oni

The former Governor of Ekiti State, Chief Segun Oni, on Monday explained why he joined the state governorship race.

Oni, who addressed journalists at the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Secretariat in Abuja, during the submission of his nomination and expression of interest forms for the election, said he joined the governorship race to work with all stakeholders and cater for the forgotten people in Ekiti.

The Ekiti State governorship election holds on June 18, 2022.

He described the position as a “known terrain” where he made his mark and treated all people of the state with dignity, respect, and honour.

The ex-governor said: “We brought value to governance and honour to leadership.

“Notwithstanding the distractions and cogs mounted to halt the wheel of our journey at the time, we made outstanding gains.

“Under our watch, Ekiti was a cynosure of good governance and efficient government.”

The former All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain said his administration also worked very hard to ensure that Ekiti lives up to its motto as the fountain of knowledge in Nigeria.

Oni added: “We brought our state to national reckoning. Unfortunately, this may not be the case today, the civil servants, farmers, traders, women, youth, and people living with disabilities.

“Our administration remains the best experience they have had in terms of a people-driven government, incorruptible leadership, and open government. The good people of Ekiti State are still earnestly yearning for our return.”

