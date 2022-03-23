Why I’m persistent in bid to become Nigeria’s President – Atiku

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar said on Wednesday his persistent bid to become Nigeria’s President was borne out of his passion to rekindle the citizens’ dream.

Abubakar stated this while making his official declaration for the 2023 presidential election on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Abuja.

He said his dream for Nigeria was that there should not be any limit to what a Nigerian wanted to achieve.

He said: “I have contested for the office of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria a couple of times in the past.

“My enduring persistence is borne out of my passion to rekindle the Nigerian dream that I was privileged to live.

“Nigeria is a land of possibility. There is no challenging background that will make any Nigerian give up. I am a living witness to what is possible in Nigeria.”

The ex-vice president, however, said the dream was not possible without credible and visionary leadership.

He noted that presently Nigeria was in dire need of visionary leadership, saying the fundamental principles and purpose as a nation had never been as challenging as it was today.

Abubakar added: “I offer myself to rescue the sinking ship. Under my captainship, this ship will sail to a brighter course by the grace of God.”

He described the 2023 election as a referendum to decide whether Nigerians want greatness or continuous destruction.

“It is a choice between two paths: the path of unity and progress or the path of division and backwardness.

“We need a new kind of leadership that will steer us to a positive path. In 2023, we want a President who has ideas on how to fix Nigeria. We want a President who understands, who inspires and is empathetic.

“As the election is fast approaching, we should not be distracted from the devastating conditions we are in now.”

He urged Nigerians to be united and fight their common enemies notably the lack of unity, insecurity, poverty, inflation, and unemployment.

