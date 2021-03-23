Why Kano is Nigeria's most peaceful state – Ganduje | Ripples Nigeria

The Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, on Monday explained why the state remains Nigeria’s safest and most peaceful state.

The governor told the State House correspondents at the end of a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, that his administration had put in place measures to safeguard the state.

He said the government introduced the command and control centre and Closed-Circuit Television (CCTV) where all the activities happening in the Kano metropolis are monitored.

The governor said: “All that I know as of today is that Kano is the most peaceful state in the federation and this is not by chance. There are some security measures that we have taken like full cooperation among the security agencies in Kano State.

“Falgore Forest where bandits usually inhabit, we said no, not in Kano State. We established a military training ground in Falgore Forest and therefore bandits cannot inhabit it. On our border with Kaduna, we have a forest and where we are establishing a ruga programme, we discussed with nomadic Fulani and they agreed to be settled there.

“In conjunction with the Islamic Bank, we are building a dam, an artificial insemination centre, veterinary clinic, a school for their children and all that it takes to form a settlement, we are doing that.“

Ganduje disclosed that the state government also established a security training institute where young men and women were trained for community policing.

