Why Katsina records low IGR – Revenue agency

The Chairman of the Katsina State Boards of Internal Revenue (SBIR), Alhaji Aminu Darabati Abdulmuminu, on Saturday explained why the state is rated among the poorest in Nigeria on revenue generation.

Abdulmuminu, who addressed journalists at the Government House in Katsina, said the absence of a uniform process hampered revenue collection efforts in the state.

He said: “Katsina would have ranked among the 10 leading states on revenue generation in Nigeria but the absence of a uniform code on revenue collection in the state has been a huge problem.

“With the provision of the requisite uniform legal code, the board would have taken over the total IGR collections and deploy its full staff in the field covering all areas, including the universities and other state institutions.

“In reality, Katsina revenue is not what is being projected for now.”

