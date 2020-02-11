Why Kogi governor suspended University VC, Polytechnic Rector

Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State has ordered the suspension of the Vice Chancellor of Kogi State University, Prof Abdulkadir and the Rector of the State Polytechnic, Prof Mohammed Atureta.

The suspension of the two academics by the state government was revealed in a statement issued on Monday by the Commissioner for Information and Communication, Kingsley Fanwo, who said the pair were suspended for non-compliance with the Treasury Single Account policy of the State Government.

According to Fanwo, the Treasury Single Account policy was introduced by the state government based on the need to harness every penny accruing to the state to enable it fulfill her financial obligations.

Fanwo said; “For some time now, there have been circular directing all agencies departments and parastatals to operate under TSA but for inexplicable reason they have failed to heed this directive.

“Government is determined to rake in more revenue and block loopholes in order to deliver on the promises we made to our people to do more than we did in the first term.

“More so, we have set machinery in motion to work out modalities for the implementation of the new national Minimum Wage. To achieve all these, we need all the legitimate revenue we can get.

“TSA is a policy that helps to check corruption in the System. Our administration is in support of any policy that promotes corruption and accountability.

“The suspension of the affected officials will send a strong signal to others that this administration means business in the implementation of the TSA Policy,” he stated.

